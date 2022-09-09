Mental health care centre in RIMS Kadapa will be ready by March: A.P. Dy. CM

Mr. Amzath Basha visited Dr. Indla’s mental health care institute in the city

Staff Reporter VIJAYAWADA
September 09, 2022 01:44 IST

Deputy Chief Minister Sk. Amzath Basha with psychiatrist Indla Ramasubba Reddy at VIMHANS in Vijayawada on Thursday | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Minorities Sk. Amzath Basha said that all arrangements were being made to inaugurate the mental health care centre at RIMS, Kadapa, by March next year.

Mr. Amzath Basha visited noted psychiatrist and director of Vijayawada Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (VIMHANS) Indla Ramasubba Reddy at the hospital on Thursday.

He went round the hospital and inquired about the facilities available for mental health care.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Amzath Basha said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had laid stone for construction of a mental health care institute on the premises of RIMS, Kadapa, and works were going on at full swing. He said Mr. Jagan extended Aarogyasri scheme for patients facing mental health issues.

He said the new hospital will cater to the needs of patients in Rayalaseema region and Nellore and Prakasam districts. He appreciated Dr. Indla for moving to Vijayawada from Kadapa, his native, and setting up first mental care hospital in the city 40 years ago.

