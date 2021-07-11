Meet calls for coordinated effort to get Krishna water for Rayalaseema

ANANTAPUR

11 July 2021

Speakers flay KCR’s charge of excess drawal by A.P.

The members of civil society in Anantapur district on Saturday decided to work in a coordinated manner with all political parties to protect the right of Rayalaseema people over the Krishna water and ensure that the 122 tmcft allocated to the region is brought here without any hurdles.

At a round-table conference here at the NGO Home, MLC Vennapoosa Gopal Reddy along with Besta Corporation director K.V. Ramana gave a call to all the political parties to come together to fight for the rights of the region by opposing the Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s statements that Andhra Pradesh was drawing more than its allocation at a time when Telangana was producing power wasting the precious water reserves in the Srisailam reservoir meant for drinking and agricultural needs.

Mr. Gopal Reddy said it was due to the Jala Yagnam initiative of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy that the Rayalaseema region was getting some water and the stand taken by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had been appreciated by all in the current dispute over Krishna waters. “The role of national parties in this dispute is important so that everything is settled amicably,” Mr. Gopal Reddy said.

A teacher Appireddy Harnadh Reddy and Rythu Sangham former leader Peddireddy along with another teacher popularly known as ‘100 tmc Ramanjaneyulu’ criticised KCR for seeking over and above what had been decided by the Brajesh Kumar Committee and asked him not to make statements to serve his political ends.“We had cooperated with your region when projects like Kalwakurthy, Dindi, and Palamuru were proposed for Mahabubnagar district and we did not object as people in that region were suffering, but now while Rayalaseema is turning into a desert, KCR is not ready to allow the rightful quota of its people from the Krishna,” said Mr. Harnadh Reddy.