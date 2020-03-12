Medical shops told to sell masks at lower price

Kurnool

12 March 2020 22:26 IST

Kurnool drug dealers’ association to sort out supply, pricing issues

As the demand for masks has gone up due to COVID-19 concerns, the district drug dealers’ association has advised all the chemists in the district to sell masks at a reduced price.

“While the intensity of the virus is not high in Andhra Pradesh, it has caused a lot of concern among people and demand for masks as well as sanitisers has increased,” said Y. Pullaiah, the general secretary of the association, while addressing reporters here on Thursday.

He claimed that the suppliers had also increased the prices, hoping to make a quick buck taking advantage of the situation. “However, we have told all chemists to sell them at less than the MRP,” he added.

People could inform the association if any medical shop was selling masks at an inflated price. “We will initiate necessary action against them. Recently, a medical shop was shut down for seven days by the government for selling masks at a higher price,” he added.

Because masks were not considered drugs, all kinds of stores were selling them. “Masks are being sold in kirana shops, general stores and even on the roadside,” Mr. Pullaiah said, and advised the public to purchase them from chemists.

“As the demand has gone up, there would naturally be a shortage. We are working towards solving that issue,” he said.

Responding to a query, he said that a meeting over pricing issues would be held with taluk heads next week. “We also are planning to distribute masks in government schools, once the supply stabilises,” Mr. Pullaiah added.