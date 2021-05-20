Mayor hails budget allocation for women development

VIJAYAWADA

20 May 2021 23:41 IST

Mayor R. Bhagya Lakshmi hailed the State budget as about 25% of it was allocated for the welfare of women.

In a release on Thursday, Ms. Bhagya Lakshmi thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for making such huge allocations towards the development of women.

She said that the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department was also allocated ₹8,727 crore, which is 7.2% higher than the previous allocation.

Regarding the fever survey, Ms. Bhagya Lakshmi said the fever survey covered 88.72% of the households in the city so far.

Under 286 Ward Secretariats, as many as 2.65 households out of 2.99 households were surveyed and people with fever and other COVID related symptoms were identified.

She appealed to the public to inform Ward Volunteers if they have a fever or any other symptoms and get tested immediately.