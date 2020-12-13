Margasira festival to begin from December 15

Temple Executive Officer J.S. Madhavi releasing the poster for the annual festival, in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

13 December 2020 00:44 IST

Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple gears up for annual event

The annual month-long Margasira festival is all set to begin from Tuesday (December 15) at the Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi Temple in Burujupeta, with temple authorities stating that all arrangements are in place.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, temple executive officer J.S. Madhavi said the Margasira festival will formally begin on Tuesday with rituals such as Vigneswara puja, Sri Chakra archana and Lakshmi homam.

Advertising

Advertising

An advance slot booking system has been introduced at the temple for the first time, Ms. Madhavi said, adding that only those devotees who take tokens in advance will be allowed inside the temple. The EO also added that those who do not wear a mask would not be allowed entry.

Slot tokens are being issued for special darshan of ₹100, ₹200 and ₹500 as well as for free darshan.

Darshan slot tokens are being issued at Sri Sitarama Swamy temple at Ambica Bagh at Jagadamba Junction, and Sri Jagannadha Swamy temple at Town Kotha Road.

She said every devotee should carry their Aadhaar card.

While queue lines for free darshan and ₹100 token start from Town Kotha Road, queue lines for ₹200 and ₹500 start from Ghosha Hospital. She said children below 10 years of age and persons over 65 years of age will not be allowed for darshan.

She said on normal days, darshan will be held from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and 6,000 devotees will be allowed. On Thursdays, darshan will start from 2 a.m. and will continue till 9 p.m. and 12,000 people will be allowed.

She said barricades for the queue lines have already been erected and they are coordinating with GVMC, traffic and law order police and revenue departments.

Ms. Madhavi informed reporters that there will be no cultural programmes and Annadanam. She said there will be archaka sadassu on January 3 and Sahasra ghata abhishekam will be performed on January 7. The festival will conclude on January 13.

She said all arrangements are being made as per the directive of the Collector and Endowments Department officials.

Temple assistant and executive officers V. Rambabu and P. Rama Rao were also present.