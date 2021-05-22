‘Many villages will be COVID-19 free within 21 days’

VIZIANAGARAM

22 May 2021 23:32 IST

Vizianagaram Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal on Saturday expressed concern over the increasing number of COVID-19 cases among the youngsters too in the district.

He urged the youngsters and others to follow COVID-19 protocol for the safety of their family members and others. Along with SP B.Rajakumari, he addressed a media conference virtually to highlight the government's initiatives in controlling the dreaded disease.

He said the government was trying for absolute recovery of each and every patient in the district. “Currently, there are 8,659 active cases in the district. As many as 7,270 persons are in home isolation under the observation of the district administration. We are taking series of measures to make Vizianagaram district as COVID-19 free region within a few months. Initially, we will make selected villages as COVID-19 free areas within 21 days,” he added.

Advertising

Advertising