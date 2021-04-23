Andhra PradeshVISAKHAPATNAM 23 April 2021 01:34 IST
Man kills brother at G. Madugula
A man was allegedly killed by his younger brother reportedly over a family dispute at Kotturu village in G. Madugula mandal in Visakhapatnam Agency, here on Thursday.
Sources said that Modakonda Babu allegedly slit the throat of his brother Suresh Kumar after a heated altercation. G. Madugula police are yet to ascertain the actual reason. More details are yet to be provided and an investigation is on.
