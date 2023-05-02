Man held under Senior Citizens Act for throwing father’s corpse off cliff in Kadapa

May 02, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - KADAPA

Police arrested a man on Tuesday for allegedly pushing his father’s dead body off of a hillock as he could not bear the funeral expenses. Chinta Komma Dinne police under him under the Senior Citizens Act.

Bommu Rajasekhar Reddy (24), a resident of Chinna Singanapalli of Duvvur mandal, pushed his father Bommu Chinna Pulla Reddy’s body off a cliff abutting the Kadapa-Rayachoti highway on April 29.

The police found the dead body, and the investigation trail led them to Duvvur. Rajasekhar Reddy, who surrendered before the police on Tuesday, explained that his father had passed away in February due to tuberculosis. He told that unable to perform the funeral rituals, he had taken the dead body in an autorickshaw and pushed it from a cliff abutting the highway.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police booked him under the Senior Citizens Act and took him into custody. Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan said the sections of the Act would be invoked on those undermining the dignity of senior citizens.