ADVERTISEMENT

Man held under Senior Citizens Act for throwing father’s corpse off cliff in Kadapa

May 02, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - KADAPA

According to the police, the accused confessed that he pushed tried to dispose off his father’s dead body in that manner as he could not bear the funeral expenses

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Police arrested a man on Tuesday for allegedly pushing his father’s dead body off of a hillock as he could not bear the funeral expenses. Chinta Komma Dinne police under him under the Senior Citizens Act.

Bommu Rajasekhar Reddy (24), a resident of Chinna Singanapalli of Duvvur mandal, pushed his father Bommu Chinna Pulla Reddy’s body off a cliff abutting the Kadapa-Rayachoti highway on April 29.

The police found the dead body, and the investigation trail led them to Duvvur. Rajasekhar Reddy, who surrendered before the police on Tuesday, explained that his father had passed away in February due to tuberculosis. He told that unable to perform the funeral rituals, he had taken the dead body in an autorickshaw and pushed it from a cliff abutting the highway.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police booked him under the Senior Citizens Act and took him into custody. Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan said the sections of the Act would be invoked on those undermining the dignity of senior citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US