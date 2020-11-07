Man found dead near dockyard

VISAKHAPATNAM

07 November 2020 01:01 IST

A man aged around 50 years was found dead in the water near the dry dock at Visakhapatnam on Friday.

His identity was yet to be ascertained. Based on a complaint lodged by the VRO, the Coastal Security Police have registered a case. Police said that the deceased was wearing a blue shirt and was five feet tall.

Anyone who has knowledge of a missing person fitting this description is urged to contact the police at 9392914718 or 9392914719.