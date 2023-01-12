ADVERTISEMENT

Man ‘dies’ while escaping from police in Nuzvid

January 12, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda

A 35-year-old man succumbed to injuries reportedly while escaping from the police who raided a suspected gambling den at Nuzvid of Eluru district on Thursday.

According to sources, Sk. Bhai fell and received severe injuries while running away from the camp where men were allegedly playing cards and gambling, following a raid by the Nuzvid police. He reportedly died while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased alleged that police had beaten Bhai to death while chasing him. They staged a protest at the hospital in Nuzvid.

