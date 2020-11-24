Man charged with forcing wife into flesh trade

GUNTUR

24 November 2020 00:54 IST

Accused had posted obscene videos of his wife on social media sites

A 32-year-old man has been arrested by the police on charges of blackmailing his wife after posting obscene pictures in some social media websites.

B. Vamsikanth Reddy, the prime accused, was charged under various Sections of the IPC and the IT Act. The police also arrested four others on charges of sharing the videos and allegedly behaving in an inappropriate manner with the victim.

The episode came to light when the victim, mustered courage and approached the Disha police station, alleging that her husband had allegedly taken her videos without her knowledge and posted them in some paid social media sites. Further, he had allegedly coerced her to appear in videos.

Superintendent of Police, Guntur Urban. R.N. Ammireddy, formed special teams to handle the case and during the course of investigation, it was found that the husband had allegedly forced his wife into flesh trade in return for easy money. The police presented the accused before the media on Monday.

The accused had also reportedly cheated his wife and in-laws before marriage, stating that he had a government job, but later, it was found that he had never worked in government. The family members settled the matter but soon, the accused allegedly began pressuring the victim to get more dowry.