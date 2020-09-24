Andhra Pradesh

Malayappa mounts Hanumantha vahanam

Hanumantha vahana seva under way at the temple of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Arrangement
Special Correspondent Tirumala 24 September 2020 22:48 IST
Updated: 24 September 2020 22:48 IST

As part of the ongoing festivities at the temple of Lord Venkateswara here, Lord Malayappa on the sixth day on Thursday blessed the devout on Hanumantha vahanam as Venkatadri Ramudu.

Immense significance is attached to Hanumantha vahanam as he symbolises saranagati prapatti and altruistic devotion.

Special rituals dominated the proceedings in the evening in connection with Sarva Bhoopala vahana seva that was observed as an alternative to the customary procession of golden chariot in tune with the TTD’s decision to carry out the celebrations within the main temple complex in adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, EO A.K. Singhal, Additional EO A.V. Dharma Reddy, CVSO Gopinath Jatti, member trustees D.P. Ananth, Siva Kumar, Govind Hari and Sekhar Reddy were among others who took part in the celebrations.

The festivities came to an end with Gaja vahana seva in the night.

