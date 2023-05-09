ADVERTISEMENT

Make women aware of precautions needed in NRI marriages, Mahila Police told

May 09, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST

National Women’s Commission official explains laws and rights of women in NRI matrimonial issues, at a programme at ANU

The Hindu Bureau

The Joint Secretary, National Commission for Women, Asholi Chelai called upon the Mahila Police in the State to create awareness among women regarding precautions to be taken while marrying NRIs.

Mr. Asholi Chelai was speaking at an awareness session on the Rights of Indian Women in NRI Matrimonial Issues organised by the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) in collaboration with the National Commission for Women at Acharya Nagarjuna University on Tuesday.

He explained various laws and rights of women in NRI matrimonial issues. He expressed concern over the constraints and challenges in the issues related to passport impounding, extradition, custody of children, redressal in abandonment of children and wife and other matters. He stressed the need for sensitisation of police officers and parents of women. He requested the Mahila Police to bring awareness among parents and women on the need to take all precautions in NRI marriages.

A.P. Women’s Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma said that parents should take all precautions before choosing an NRI groom. She urged the police and legal authorities to make efforts in helping the victim women.

State Legal Services Authority member secretary Babitha, CID Legal Advisor Laxmana Rao, ADGP (Law and Order) Sankabrata Bagchi, CID SP K.G.V. Saritha, APNRTS president Venkat S. Medapati and others were present.

