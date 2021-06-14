Make SIT report public, says CPI(M)

VISAKHAPATNAM

14 June 2021 23:31 IST

CPI(M) Greater Visakha City Committee has demanded action against all land-grabbers, irrespective of their party affiliations.

CPI(M) city secretary B. Ganga Rao alleged on Monday that some ruling party MLAs and leaders were involved in grabbing of government lands. He said that the YSRCP government had promised to disclose the SIT report within 100 days of coming to power but no action was taken even after two years.

He said the government was targeting only Opposition leaders, leading to suspicion in the minds of the public. He demanded that the SIT report be made public.