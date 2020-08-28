Maiden scientific survey of PVTGs set to begin in East Godavari

KAKINADA

Konda Reddy, Chenchu and Poroja are the prime groups in Rampa Agency

All is set to carry out the maiden scientific survey within a week to enumerate the population, socio-economic and livelihood conditions of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) in East Godavari district.

The authorities of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Rampachodavaram and Chintoor, have prepared the ground to carry out the robust demographic exercise, which is scientifically being carried out for the first time after bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

The ITDA-Chintoor was set up for the welfare of the mandals that were merged into East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh from Khammam district in Telangana.

“The previous records show that there are nearly 1,700 PVTG households of the Konda Reddy tribe the Agency. The survey will document more details such as their socio-economic conditions, demography, existing facilities and sources of the group,” Chintoor ITDA Project Officer A. Venkata Ramana told The Hindu.

In the Rampachodavaram Agency, the estimated population of the PVTGs in 2012-13 was less than 24,000.

Nine aspects

The survey comprises nine aspects — family details, electricity, housing, sanitation, land-holding, livelihood options, access to transport, education, and health infrastructure. The survey has been designed to gather data both at the household and habitation levels.

“Seven years ago, the household survey on the PVTGs has been carried out in the Rampa Agency. The Konda Reddy tribe is the prime PVTG. Chenchus from Telangana and Porojas from the neighbouring Visakhapatnam Agency are believed to have migrated into the Rampa Agency. The survey will bring to light the exact data on their population,” said Assistant Project Officer (ITDA-Rampachodavaram) P. Venkata Swami Naidu, who is also the co-coordinator of the survey.

Mobile application

The village volunteers have been trained in the survey and methods of collecting data through a mobile application designed in Telugu.

“The survey will be shared with the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, which will grant the projects aimed at the welfare of the respective PVTGs. The survey will also help document the needs of the PVTGs in the future,” said Mr. Swami Naidu.

The survey is expected to be completed by September.