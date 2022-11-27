Madanapalle gets ready for CM’s maiden visit on November 30

November 27, 2022 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to launch the fourth phase of the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme on November 30

K. Umashanker

Minister for Energy Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy addressing a review meeting on the arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit, at Madanapalle in Annamayya district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The Annamayya district administration is gearing up for the maiden visit of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to Madanapalle. The Chief Minister is scheduled to launch the fourth phase of the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme on November 30.

Minister for Energy, Mines, and Forests Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayana Swamy, Collector P.S. Girisha and Superintendent of Police V. Harshavardhan Raju, MLAs from the district and the heads of the government departments held a review meeting on the arrangements being made for the Chief Minister’s visit.

Earlier, the visit was slated for November 25, but it was cancelled due to inclement weather in the south Rayalaseema districts.

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said that as it would be Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s maiden visit to Annamayya district after he became the Chief Minister. “Elaborate arrangements should be made for students and their mothers who would attend the Chief Minister’s programme,” the Minister said.

Rajampeta MP P.V. Mithun Reddy said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was expected to announce sops for the newly formed district.

Collector P.S. Girisha asked the officials to make full-fledged arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit, including security, sanitation, electricity, and transport.

