Machilipatnam Urban Development Authority publishes draft master plan, objections can be raised till May 9

April 01, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Machilipatnam Urban Development Authority has prepared and published the draft master plan for the geographic information system (GIS)-based master plan of urban local bodies and rural areas under its purview.

According to a release, the draft master plan will be available at the offices of the Krishna district Collector, the Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation office, and the Divisional Revenue Officer and Tahsildar for a month until May 9, for the public to take a look and raise objections, if any.

The draft master plan will also be available on the muda.ap.gov.in website and any objections could be sent to vc.mada912@gmail.com before May 9.

ADVERTISEMENT