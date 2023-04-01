ADVERTISEMENT

Machilipatnam Urban Development Authority publishes draft master plan, objections can be raised till May 9

April 01, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Machilipatnam Urban Development Authority has prepared and published the draft master plan for the geographic information system (GIS)-based master plan of urban local bodies and rural areas under its purview.

According to a release, the draft master plan will be available at the offices of the Krishna district Collector, the Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation office, and the Divisional Revenue Officer and Tahsildar for a month until May 9, for the public to take a look and raise objections, if any.

The draft master plan will also be available on the muda.ap.gov.in website and any objections could be sent to vc.mada912@gmail.com before May 9.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US