LS Speaker urged to disqualify Narsapuram MP

GUNTUR

08 April 2021 01:05 IST

YSRCP MP from Bapatla N. Suresh has appealed to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to disqualify Narsapuram MP K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju for “violating the party discipline and making wild allegations against party president and Chef Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.”

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Mr. Suresh alleged that Mr. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju had violated party discipline and, as per the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, stern action should be taken against him for avoiding such instances in the future.

Mr. Suresh said that the party would suspend Mr. Raju in case the Speaker failed to take action.

Mr. Raju had no moral right to speak about the cases against Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, as there were CBI and ACB cases against him as well.

Mr. Raju had approached the TDP and the BJP seeking respite from the cases, he alleged.

Mr. Suresh further alleged that Mr. Raju defrauded banks and that none could save him from getting jailed.