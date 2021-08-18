Lowest COVID daily toll in 125 days

VIJAYAWADA

18 August 2021 01:14 IST

Eight districts report nil deaths; Chittoor accounts for 4 of 11 deaths

The State reported 11 COVID deaths and 1,063 new infections in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning taking the cumulative toll and infection tally to 13,671 and 19,95,669 respectively.

The daily death toll was lowest in the past 125 days, and at 1.80% the daily positivity rate of the 59,198 samples was the lowest in the past 145 days. The overall positivity rate of the 2.57 crore samples tested remains at 7.74%. Total recoveries and recovery rate increased to 19,65,657 and 98.50% respectively.

With 1,929 recoveries in the past day, the active cases tally came down to 16,341. Of them, nearly 50% were in three districts East Godavari (2,962), Nellore (2,716) and Krishna (2,321) while 10 districts together have 8,342 active cases.

Chittoor reported four new deaths, while East Godavari, Krishna and Guntur reported two deaths each. Anantapur reported one and eight districts reported no death in the past day.

Chittoor also reported the highest daily tally of 211 infections. It was followed by Nellore (198), West Godavari (147), Guntur (104), Krishna (103), Prakasam (98), Visakhapatnam (61), East Godavari (53), Srikakulam (30), Kadapa (19), Kurnool (17), Vizianagaram (12) and Anantapur (10).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,83,002), Chittoor (2,35,406), West Godavari (1,72,325), Guntur (1,70,841), Anantapur (1,56,809), Visakhapatnam (1,53,895), Nellore (1,37,910), Prakasam (1,32,073), Kurnool (1,23,612), Srikakulam (1,21,493), Krishna (1,11,847), Kadapa (1,11,692) and Vizianagaram (81,869).