Lottery withdrawn in Vizianagaram as move draws flak

Those who bought the tickets to get back their money

Srinivasa Rao K 9774 VIZIANAGARAM:
October 07, 2022 21:37 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The district administration has withdrawn its decision to go for a lottery in connection with the Pyditalli Ammavari Sirimanotsavam and the Vizianagara Utsav.

Initially, the district administration designed and issued lottery tickets each costing ₹100 to the secretariat staff and ward volunteers for sale, to raise funds for the events. The transport department said that the winners would get bikes and other gifts.

However, the TDP, CPI, CPI(M) and other parties criticised the decision saying it was a disrespect to the presiding deity.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

After taking feedback, Collector A. Suryakumari directed the officials concerned to stop the sale of the lottery tickets and refund the amount to those who had already bought them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
government
religious festival or holiday

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app