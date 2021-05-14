Lorry runs over two policemen on vaccination duty in East Godavari

KAKINADA

14 May 2021 11:55 IST

The accident occurred when the policemen were waiting to receive a consignment of COVID-19 vaccines.

Two police personnel, including a Head Constable, were killed when a lorry ran over them while they were waiting to receive a consignment of COVID-19 vaccines on ADB Road at Undoor bridge point under Samarlakota police limits in East Godavari district.

The incident occurred at around 1 a.m. on May 14. The vehicle that ran over the policemen came from Achampeta junction near Samarlakota town.

The deceased have been identified as Head Constable Mondi Satyanarayana, 60, and Home Guard M. Narayana Reddy, 58, serving with the Thimmapuram police station. They were both natives of Kakinada city. According to Thimmapuram police station authorities, Mr. Satyanarayana’s retirement was due in October.

East Godavari SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi’s office said, “The lorry ran over the two police personnel while they were waiting to receive the vehicle that was transporting COVID-19 vaccination from Vijayawada. The police personnel’s task is to escort the vehicle and hand over the vaccines to the Central Drug Store authorities in Kakinada.”

The police registered a case and sent the bodies to the Government General Hospital (GGH-Kakinada) for post-mortem investigation.