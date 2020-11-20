Lord’s ‘Sare’ presented to Goddess at Tiruchanoor

TTD authorities carrying the ‘Sare’ to be presented to Goddess Padmavati Ammavaru in a procession on Thursday.

Tirumala

20 November 2020 01:25 IST

It was earlier taken out in a procession at Tirumala

Religious fervour marked the presentation of ‘Sare’ to Goddess Padmavati at Tiruchanoor in connection with Panchami Theertham on Thursday.

The Sare is a set of propitious gift articles consisting of a silk sari, tulasi, turmeric and vermilion among other things and is customarily presented by Lord Venkateswara to his consort Goddess Padmavati on the final day of Karthika Brahmotsavams.

The articles were carried down to Alipiri along the footpath from where they were carried on the back of elephants in a procession and handed over to the temple authorities at Tiruchanoor.

Earlier, the Sare was taken out in a procession around the mada streets of the Venkateswara temple here in the wee hours of the day preceded by a procession of ‘Parimalam’ (mixture of several aromatic spices to be used in the Thirumanjanam festival of Goddess Padmavati) around the Vimana Prakaram inside the temple.

The religious proceedings were observed in the presence of both temple seers, TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, EO K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Additional EO A.V. Dharma Reddy and other officials.

Vishnu Saligrama Puja

The month-long Sri Maha Vishnu Saligrama Puja took off to a ceremonious start on Thursday at TTD’s Vasantha Mandapam on the southwest corner of the temple at Tirumala.

The objective behind the new religious initiative is to promote Vaishnavite culture under the banner of Karthika Masa Deeksha during the auspicious month of Karthikam (according to the Hindu almanac) and also propitiate the Lord to save humanity from the dreaded pandemic.

The priests ceremoniously carried out Panchamruta Abhishekam to the saligramams under the supervision of the chief priest Venugopala Deekshitulu.

Speaking on the occasion, Vaikhanasa Agama advisor Mohan Rangacharyulu said that the saligrama is considered the most sacred rock form of Lord Maha Vishnu and is usually worshiped at Vaishnavite temples.

Speaking books

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy released world speaking books on Sampoorna Hanuman Chalisa and the Bhagawad Gita.

These reader-friendly books have been developed for the benefit of blind, uneducated and senior citizens who can with ease go through their spiritual contents. While New Delhi-based Hoyoma Company developed the books, they are marketed by Save Shop Online Company.

An electronic reader is provided along with the books and by flashing it on the pages readers can hear slokas and their narrations in a language of their choice from Telugu, Hindi, English, Assamese, Nepali, Tamil and Malayam.