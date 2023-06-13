Lokesh vows to implement ‘Mission Rayalaseema’ in letter and spirit if TDP voted to power in Andhra Pradesh

June 13, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - KADAPA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh has reiterated his resolve to fulfil the promises made in the recently-released ‘Mission Rayalaseema’ statement.

Mr. Lokesh completed Yuva Galam padayatra in the undivided Kadapa district by walking for 200 km in 16 days. At the fag end of his walkathon in Badvel constituency on June 13 (Tuesday), Mr. Lokesh bowed in reverence to the ‘Rayalaseema land’ before crossing over to the Atmakur constituency in Nellore district.

Mr. Lokesh said that he had learnt fighting spirit and standing against odds from the people of this region. “Having seen the problems such as scarcity of drinking water, lack of irrigation sources, unemployment and migration, I promise to pay back to the region by launching Mission Rayalaseema in letter and spirit if the TDP is voted to power,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Lokesh was given a rousing reception by B. Ravichandra Yadav, Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy, Bollineni Venkatarama Rao, Panabaka Krishnaiah, K. Lakshmaiah Naidu among others when he entered Nellore district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.