Lokesh booked for rash and negligence driving

AKIVEEDU (WEST GODAVARI DT.)

27 October 2020 14:32 IST

He lost control over a vehicle while passing a water logged area.

Police registered a case against MLC and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh, who drove a tractor which met with an accident in the district on Monday.

Mr. Lokesh, who toured in Krishna and West Godavari districts to visit the damaged crops due to floods, drove a tractor. He lost control over the vehicle while passing a water logged area in Siddapuram village, and the tractor veered into the roadside canal.

Palakol MLA Nimmala Ramanaidu, Undi MLA Mantena Ramaraju and about 20 party activists and farmers, who accompanied Mr. Lokesh, had a miraculous escape in the accident.

West Godavari district Superintendent of Police K. Narayan Naik on Tuesday, said the MLC was booked under Section 279 IPC.

Narsapuram Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) K. Nageswara Rao said the Akiveedu police booked the case and took up investigation regarding possession of license and other aspects.

“The MLC, two MLAs and other party leaders were in the cab when the mishap occurred. Farmers and the TDP activists jumped from the tractor and screamed for help when the vehicle suddenly veered into the canal,” the DSP said.

Under Section 279 IPC, any individual who drove a vehicle in rash and negligent manner endangering human life or causing injuries to other public will be imprisoned up to six months, besides imposing a fine, or both, the police said.