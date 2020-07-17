VMRDA to conduct logo designing competition

Staff ReporterVisakhapatnam

17 July 2020 23:43 IST

Staff ReporterVisakhapatnam

Officials from Visakha Metro Region Development Authority (VMRDA) are conducting a logo designing competition for AP Natural History Park & Museum - Research Institute (APNHPM&RI). VMRDA Commissioner P Koteswara Rao said that interested candidates can upload their applications on VMRDA official website www.vmrda.gov.in . He said that the logo for the APNHPM&RI should be creative and should be understood easily. The candidate winning the first prize will be awarded ₹50,000, while the second prize winner will be given ₹25,000.

Advertising

Advertising