Lockdown in Rajahmundry, Kakinada

KAKINADA

14 July 2020 05:27 IST

East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy said that lockdown would come into force in Rajamahendravaram and Kakinada urban and rural areas from Tuesday as part of the containment strategy.

According to the fresh guidelines, shopping malls, liquor shops and street vending points would be allowed only between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m.

However, these restrictions do not apply to medical shops.

367 cases in a day

Mr. Muralidhar said that the highest single-day spike of 367 cases has been recorded over the past 24 hours across the district. Presently, there are 1,883 active cases in the district.