Local body polls: arrangements in place for counting of votes

ONGOLE

18 September 2021 01:25 IST

No processions or celebrations allowed, says SP

The stage is set for counting of votes, polled in the ZPTC and MPTC elections held in Prakasam district, on September 19.

All arrangements have been completed as per the directions of the State Election Commission in the wake of the Andhra Pradesh High Court’s nod for completing the counting process, said Prakasam Superintendent of Police Malika Garg after visiting the counting centres at QIS Engineering College, DRRM Municipal High School and PVR Municipal High School here on Friday.

Advertising

Advertising

Three-tier security arrangements have been put in place for the counting of votes from 8 a.m. on Sunday. Prohibitory orders under section 144 Cr.Pc would be in force to ensure that the whole exercise is carried out in a peaceful manner, she said.

Candidates and their supporters should refrain from taking out processions and bursting crackers as Section 30 of the Police Act would also be in force, she added.

She also said only a limited number of persons would be allowed to take Ganesh idols for immersion on that day.