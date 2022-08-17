Lightning kills four workers, three survived, in Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru district

ADVERTISEMENT

Four workers have died on the spot and three workers survived after they were hit by lightning while they were cutting eucalyptus plantation at Bogolu village under Jangareddygudem police division in Eluru district in the early hours of August 17. All the deceased belonged to Kakinada district.

The deceased have been identified as Rayudu Raju (30), Varupula Dharmaraju (26), Gutthula Konda Babu (32) and Konupu Reddy (20), according to Jangareddygudem in-charge DSP K. V. Satyanarayana.

On being alerted by the locals, the Dharmajigudem police have rushed to the spot, which was in a forested area. “The incident occurred when 30 persons were engaged in the cutting, at a eucalyptus plantation. Three persons who survived the lightning are undergoing medical treatment in Eluru government hospital”, in-charge DSP Mr. Satyanarayana told The Hindu.

The police have sent the dead bodies to Eluru government hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered and investigation is on.