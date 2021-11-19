Left parties celebrate announcement on repeal of farm laws

Visakhapatnam

19 November 2021 19:03 IST

They seek continuation of steel plant in the public sector

A victory rally was taken out to celebrate the victory of the farmers, under the aegis of the CPI(M) Greater Visakha City Committee at Jagadamba Junction, here on Friday, following the announcement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the farm laws would be repealed.

Addressing the participants in the victory rally, party State secretariat member Ch. Narasinga Rao commended the farmers for their united struggles, which compelled the BJP government for a rethink on its decision. He also commended the people who had supported the farmers’ struggles.

Advertising

Advertising

He recalled that the Union government had brought out the farm laws last year, which were against the interests of farmers and pro-corporate groups. Farmers all over the country, with the support of industrial workers, have been agitating for nearly one year. The struggle had forced the Prime Minister to announce withdrawal of the ‘anti-farmer’ laws and expressing his apologies to the farmers, he said. He demanded that the BJP government implement the M.S. Swaminathan Commission recommendations and provide remunerative prices to farmers for their produce.

Party city secretary M. Jaggu Naidu described the farmers struggle as the ‘biggest struggle’ after the ‘struggle for Independence’. He warned that if the BJP government continued to bring anti-people laws, taking advantage of its strength in Parliament, it would have to face defeat. He said it was the responsibility of the people to continue the struggle in the same spirit till the BJP government withdrew its decision on privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and abolished the four Labour Codes and withdrew the decision on privatisation of other PSUs.

Rythu Sangham district president Gandi Nayana Babu, 78th Ward Corporator B. Ganga Rao, CITU city president R.K.S.V. Kumar, CITU district secretary G. Koteswara Rao and leaders Y. Raju, Subba Rao and V.V. Srinivasa Rao were among those who attended.

A victory rally was taken out, under the aegis of the CPI city unit, from the Gandhi statue, near the GVMC, to the Gurajada statue (RTC Complex) and back.

CPI State assistant secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy described the announcement by the Prime Minister as a great victory for the farmers, who had continued their struggle in the harsh weather of Delhi. He said that the farmers had refused to give up their struggle till an announcement was made in the winter session of Parliament. They were also demanding payment of compensation to the farmers, who had died during the agitation. He also demanded that the BJP government also come out with a statement on continuation of the VSP in the public sector.

Party city secretary M. Pydiraju, assistant secretary SK Rehaman, party leaders A. Vimala and K. Satyanarayana were among those who participated.

The Forum for Development of North Andhra (FDNA) has hailed the farmers on their historic struggle against the ‘black laws’ for over a year, and made the BJP government to repeal them.

In a statement, FDNA general secretary A. Aja Sarma alleged that the farmers were implicated in false cases, water and power was cut off to the protest camp in a bid to demoralise them.

He said that creating awareness among all sections of the people on the anti-people policies of the BJP government could help in saving PSUs, keeping prices under control and protecting democratic rights.