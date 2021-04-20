Learn our heritage, Centurion Vice-Chancellor urges students

Vice-Chancellor G.S.N. Raju interacting with students of Centurion University after a seminar, in Vizianagaram on Monday.

VIZIANAGARAM

20 April 2021 00:06 IST

Special marks for extracurricular activities, says Registrar

Centurion University-Vizianagaram Vice-Chancellor G.S.N. Raju asked students to learn about Indian heritage and culture, as doing so would help them know more about the kind of technological prowess behind the construction of massive temples and forts in the ancient days.

Attending a seminar organised on ‘Heritage-Importance-Students’ Role’ on the university campus here on Sunday, Prof. Raju said mere academic studies would not ensure overall development of the students.

Advertising

Advertising

“The university has created a wonderful cultural, sports and responsibilities club to make every student shine in all aspects. We are making them study Indian history, culture and heritage irrespective of their academic courses. The youngsters were fascinated to learn about a few portions of our history, such as the Indian freedom struggle,” he said.

Registrar C.V. Gopinath said that the university was giving special marks and grades for the students who showed enthusiasm in the extracurricular activities of the club. “Those hoping to crack the UPSC will be able to write the exam confidently if they know the basics of Indian heritage and culture. The initiative of the university will help students with a science background also,” Dr. Gopinath said.

Club coordinator K. Venkateswarulu said that the club had turned into a great platform to identify hidden skills among the youngsters. Earlier, Mayank Kumari Deo of the Jeypore royal family from Odisha congratulated the management of Centurion University for organising a seminar on Indian heritage. She said that heritage was the real wealth and pride of any country and suggested to hold field visits for students to know the history of their vicinity.