Land yet to be allotted for memorial hall for Pattabhi Sitaramayya: Machilipatnam MP

October 26, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry has lamented that land has not been allotted for the memorial hall for freedom fighter and Andhra Bank founder Pattabhi Sitaramayya.

Remembering that it was at Machilipatnam where Pattabhi Sitaramayya had set up the bank in 1923, Mr. Balashowry asked the municipal corporation officials to ensure that the hall was built immediately.

The MP was speaking at a review meeting organised by the Krishna District Development and Coordination Monitoring Committee in Machilipatnam on October 26 (Thursday).

Mr. Balashowry, who is also the committee chairman, asked agricultural officials to ensure that all tenant farmers got Crop Cultivator Rights Cards (CCRC). He also instructed the banks to sanction loans to farmers.

He also instructed the officials to speed up works under ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ to prevent drinking water shortage in coastal villages and said that CSR funds of ₹7 crore set aside for drinking water works should be utilised properly.

He asked bankers to set aside some funds under Corporate Social Responsibility(CSR) for setting up a meeting hall in Machilipatnam.

Referring to the health sector, the MP said equipment and infrastructure in government hospitals had been improved with the CSR funds of ₹5 crore. Another ₹2.5 crore has been used in introducing a bus, with cancer screening equipment, which would tour all villages, he said.

Krishna Collector P. Rajababu, bank officials, and others took part in the meeting.

