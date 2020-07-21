Kurnool sees over 500 cases each day; tally crosses 7,000-mark

KURNOOL/ANANTAPUR

21 July 2020 23:02 IST

Cases double in 10 days in Anantapur

The number of COVID-19 positive cases is increasing at a rate of over 500 cases for the past one week, and the cumulative number of COVID-19 positive cases in Kurnool has gone up to 7,117 with 515 new cases recorded on Tuesday.

The number of active cases is 3,970 and 3,019 persons have been discharged with 130 deaths so far.

Advertising

Advertising

After a brief lull in June, the positive cases have been increasing in large numbers everyday and the district administration is making all efforts to bring as many hospital beds in use as possible at all major towns with large number of positive cases.

Cases double in 10 days

The number of positive cases doubled in 10 days in Anantapur district with cumulative total on July 2 being 1823, on July 10 there were 2850 positive cases compared to 3161 on July 11, 4224 cases on July 17; 4504 on July 18, crossed 5,000 cases on July 19, and 5483 cases on July 20. In today’s (on July 21) bulletin the number of positive cases shown is 5964 (Monday’s results ) and results of Tuesday’s swab tests are expected in the night.

Meanwhile, the Anantapur district, which was testing 2900 samples a day has ramped up its testing capacity and proposes to test 4,000 per day from Wednesday, District Collector Gandham Chandrudu said. With nine IMAQ buses and three Sanjeevini buses on roads, people are being given schedule in advance and asked to get tested voluntarily if they were above 60 with comorbidities.