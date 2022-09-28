Andhra Pradesh: Kurnool police recover 660 grams of gold, one iPhone

Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal inspecting the recovered ornaments at the Kurnool District Police office on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kurnool district police recovered 660 grams of stolen gold ornaments and an iPhone, valued altogether at ₹34 lakh, and arrested a man in this regard.

At a press conference here on Wednesday, Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal said that the accused had been committing such crimes for the past three years by targeting locked houses. Taluka Police Inspector P. Seshaiah, Sub-Inspector S. Lakshminarayana, and Bala Narasimhulu along with other staff caught hold of the thief. The police also recovered a two-wheeler and a rod used for breaking the locks and gaining entry into the residences.

The accused was identified as Shaik Noorullah, 24, hailing from Midthur in Nandyal district in Telangana. He would do a recce of all the locked houses by riding across the area slowly on his motorcycle, police said, adding that he was arrested from Gargeyapuram in Kurnool mandal after a long investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Siddharth appealed to people to not leave valuables in their locked residence when going out of town for a long period.