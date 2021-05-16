Kurnool better equipped to check COVID-19: DMHO

KURNOOL

16 May 2021 23:48 IST

It registers a positivity rate of 24.80% in 24 hours

The district kept its COVID-19 positivity rate low at 24.80% during the 24 hours ending Sunday morning. Of the 2,944 samples tested during the period, only 730 turned positive.

District Medical and Health Officer Rama Giddaiah told The Hindu that Kurnool was blessed with better medical infrastructure.

“The district has three teaching hospitals. Besides, the setting up of COVID Care Centres in APTIDCO buildings in Kurnool, Adoni and Nandyal has turned out to be a blessing in disguise,” he said.

The average positivity rate from May 9 to 16 was 6.76%, which was a result of the people’s COVID-appropriate behaviour and the lockdown being enforced by the police.

“We do not have any shortage of ICU beds or oxygen-equipped beds in the district. We can tackle critical cases too as we have a good number of expert doctors in all the hospitals - both government and private,” Dr. Giddaiah said.

“The occupancy rate in hospitals is close to 75%. We have enough beds available as the total number of active patients is only 7,568, and more than 80% of them are in home isolation,” he said.

Greenco Foundation gesture

Meanwhile, the Greenko Foundation donated 13 oxygen concentrators and 10 oxygen cylinders to the Nandyal Government Hospital. It handed over the material to the hospital superintendent in the presence of Sub-Collector Kalpana Kumari.

The foundation also donated another 15 oxygen concentrators and 10 cylinders to the Kurnool Government Hospital in the presence of Panyam MLA K. Rambhupal Reddy.