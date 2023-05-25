ADVERTISEMENT

KPSC delegation discusses best practices with APPSC members

May 25, 2023 04:02 am | Updated May 24, 2023 11:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Kerala Public Service Commission with APPSC Chairman Gautam Sawang in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A Kerala Public Service Commission delegation met the Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Gautam Sawang on May 24 (Wednesday) and discussed the best practices being followed in both States.

The delegation comprising C.K. Shajib, C. Jayachandran, K. Prakasan and Jipson V. Paul, visited the APPSC office and exchanged ideas.

Mr. Sawang said that the Kerala Public Service Commission was a role model in the recruitment sector and that the exchange of ideas would help in shaping the APPSC which had high credibility among various PSCs.

The Kerala team interacted with APPSC members G. V. Sudhakar Reddy, S. Salam Babu, A.V. Ramana Reddy, P. Sudhir and N. Sonywood and enquired about the process of recruitment.

