Andhra Pradesh youth beats father to death for asking to quit drinking

AMALAPURAM (EAST GODAVARI)

20 September 2021 15:41 IST

Deceased Bontu Jayaraj had been persuading his son to give up his drinking habits and luxurious lifestyles

A 24-year-old youth has reportedly thrashed his father to death with an iron rod while the latter was asleep in their house at Vanapallipalem village under Uppalaguptam police limits in Konaseema region of East Godavari district.

The accused is the youngest among deceased’s three children.

According to police, Bontu Ravi allegedly resorted to the extreme step on Sunday night after an argument with his father, Bontu Jayaraj (58), over his drinking habits. Mr. Jayaraj had been persuading the youth to give up drinking habits and luxurious lifestyles.

Amalapuram Circle Inspector G. Suribabu told The Hindu, "On Sunday night, Mr. Ravi arrived home in a drunken state and had an argument with his father on his drinking habit. Later, Mr. Ravi beat his father to death with an iron rod."

The incident occurred around midnight and Mr. Jayaraj was declared brought dead by the doctors at the Area Hospital, Amalapuram. The police has registered a case and the investigation is ongoing.