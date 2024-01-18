ADVERTISEMENT

Kodi Kathi Srinu, his mother, to launch fast-unto-death from today

January 18, 2024 04:43 am | Updated 04:43 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Janapalli Srinivas alias Kodi Kathi Srinu was in jail for last five years after he attacked Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy

The Hindu Bureau

Janapalli Srinivas alias Kodi Kathi Srinu, who allegedly attacked the then YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, will launch a fast-unto-death in Visakhapatnam Central Jail from Thursday. His mother, Janapalli Savitri, will launch indefinite fast in support of her son, in Vijayawada.

Disclosing this to the newsmen here on Wednesday, Ms. Savitri, said that her son was languishing in jail for five years as Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was not attending the court hearings.

“My brother’s life is ruined and our family is suffering a lot for the last five years. Though we tried to meet the Chief Minister, we could not get his appointment till date,” said Srinu’s brother, J. Subba Raju.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Jagan suffered injuries on his shoulder when Janapalli Srinivas reportedly attacked him with a knife (used in rooster fights) at Visakhapatnam Airport five years ago.

The police registered a case and arrested Srinivas. Later the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US