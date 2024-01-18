Kodi Kathi Srinu, his mother, to launch fast-unto-death from today

January 18, 2024 04:43 am | Updated 04:43 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Janapalli Srinivas alias Kodi Kathi Srinu, who allegedly attacked the then YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, will launch a fast-unto-death in Visakhapatnam Central Jail from Thursday. His mother, Janapalli Savitri, will launch indefinite fast in support of her son, in Vijayawada.

Disclosing this to the newsmen here on Wednesday, Ms. Savitri, said that her son was languishing in jail for five years as Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was not attending the court hearings.

“My brother’s life is ruined and our family is suffering a lot for the last five years. Though we tried to meet the Chief Minister, we could not get his appointment till date,” said Srinu’s brother, J. Subba Raju.

Mr. Jagan suffered injuries on his shoulder when Janapalli Srinivas reportedly attacked him with a knife (used in rooster fights) at Visakhapatnam Airport five years ago.

The police registered a case and arrested Srinivas. Later the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the case.

