KLU Vice-Chancellor dies of cardiac arrest

27 April 2021 22:51 IST

Koneru Lakshmaiah University (KLU) Vice-Chancellor L.S.S. Reddy (62) died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday. He is survived by his wife and a son.

Dr. Reddy was a professor in the Computer Science Engineering (CSE) department. He served in KLU for 26 years in different capacities, and was the key person behind many achievements of the institution, said KLU Chairman Koneru Satyanarayana.

The university management, faculty, teaching and non-teaching staff, students and members of Koneru Lakshmaiah Education and Foundation (KLEF) observed a two-minute silence mourning the untimely demise of the V-C, and expressed condolences to his family members.