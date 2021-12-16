KL varsity convocation tomorrow

VIJAYAWADA

16 December 2021 23:10 IST

KL deemed to be University will award degrees to 3,444 students during the convocation scheduled to be held on December 18.

In a press conference here on Thrusday, University vice chancellor Saradhivarma said that Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman K. Sivan would be the chief guest of the convocation. He said 40 students would be awarded gold medals and 40 would be awarded silver medals during the convocation.

