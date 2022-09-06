17 Kendriya Vidhyalaya students collapse in classroom, suffer respiratory problems in Kakinada

The Collector said that food and blood samples were collected for investigation

T. Appala Naidu KAKINADA:
September 06, 2022 14:11 IST

A Kendriya Vidhyalaya student being shifted to the hospital after reporting respiratory problems in Kakinada city on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

At least 17 class VI students of Kendriya Vidhyalaya (KV-Kakinada) collapsed inside their classroom and reported respiratory problem on Tuesday morning.

However, all of them are now out of danger following medical treatment at the Government General Hospital (GGH-Kakinada).

Kakinada District Collector and KV-Kakinada School Committee Chairman Krithika Shukla told The Hindu, “The 17 students of class VI who had fallen ill and suffered respiratory problems since 10.30 a.m. are out of danger. They are under observation of the GGH doctors”.

“In the morning, the class VI students celebrated the birthday of one student and they were later served chocolates. The students started reporting the illness after the birthday celebrations”, added Ms. Krithika.

“The food and blood samples are being collected from all those who have reported the illness for further medical investigation”, said Ms. Krithika.

On learning about the incident, Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana has directed the Collector and KV-Kakinada authorities to ensure better treatment and investigate the causes behind the incident.

