Keep Vijayawada clean and help it get No. 1 swachh rank, Mayor urges citizens

March 31, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST

Best Performance certificates given away to civic staff at Swachhotsav event

The Hindu Bureau

 Mayor R. Bhagyalakshmi and Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar presenting Best Performance certificates to sanitary workers, in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: RAO GN

Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi has appealed to the public to keep the city clean and help it achieve the first rank in ‘Swachh Survekshan’, in future.

The Mayor, along with Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar, participated in ‘Swachhotsav – Swachha Mashaal March’ here on Friday.

Corporators, officers of health, engineering, revenue and other departments and sanitary workers participated in the march. Ms. Bhagyalakshmi and Mr. Swapnil Dinkar gave away Best Performance certificates to the employees of various wings of the municipal corporation.

The Commissioner asked the public and the employees to maintain hygienic conditions and help the corporation to achieve a seven star ranking.

Ms. Bhagyalakshmi appealed to women not to dispose of sanitary napkins in toilets and open places, which was causing unhygienic conditions, but throw the napkins in red bins only.

The Mayor asked the public to segregate dry and wet waste before disposing it of.

