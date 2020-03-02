KCR actually has no friends, he only exploits them to suits his needs: former MP G. Vivekanand

TIRUMALA

02 March 2020 15:42 IST

Former Member of Parliament from Peddapalli, and BJP leader, G. Vivek Venkataswamy, also known as G. Vivekanand on Monday created ripples in political circles when he expressed apprehensions over the friendship bond between Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and A.P counterpart Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy.

‘Irrigation projects for commissions’

“Many think that the Chief Ministers of both the states are good friends. But Mr. Jagan Reddy should remember that his counterpart Mr. Rao actually does not have any friends. He only exploits them to suit his needs,” he said speaking to the media.

In a blistering attack he said it was only for commissions that Mr. Rao was giving importance to irrigation projects and other link projects in the State.

Earlier, Mr. Vivekanand, who offered prayers at the hill temple said he had come to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara for his grandson Vir Venkataswamy on his birthday, which also coincided with the birthday of his late father G. Venkataswamy today.