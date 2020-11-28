Karnataka team in Anantapur to study village secretariats

ANANTAPUR

28 November 2020 00:10 IST

Two IAS officers and eight other government officers visited Village Secretariats in Somandepalli and Chilamattur mandals in Anantapur district on Friday to study the functioning of the new village-level administrative system.

The Karnataka government is also planning implementation of a similar village and ward secretariat system, which is why it deputed a team to A.P. to study the functioning of the system.

Karnataka Panchayat Raj Commissioner Priyanka Mary Francis found the services being rendered by the village and ward secretariat to be unique as the services were being delivered to the beneficiary at his/her doorstep. Ms. Mary was accompanied by another IAS officer K.R. Nandini, Chief Executive Officer of Ballary Zilla Parishad.

Panchayat Raj Commissionerate Director K. Revanappa, Panchayat Raj Resource Centre Director Yelakki Goud, and Rural Development Joint Director Ganesh Prasad were among the 10-member team that keenly listened to the secretariat staff’s presentation on the functioning of these centres. They were also briefed by Joint Collector A. Siri on the software used in the entire system and its functioning.

The team was all praise for the way a large number of services were being rendered at one place reaching the grassroots beneficiaries.