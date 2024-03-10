ADVERTISEMENT

Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham to join YSRCP in the presence of Chief Minister Jagan on March 14

March 10, 2024 04:19 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST

I am not expecting anything but to strive to contribute to the YSRCP’s victory in the 2024 general elections, says Mudragada Padmanabham

The Hindu Bureau

Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham (centre) has said that he will join the YSR Congress Party after talks with the party. Also seen is YSRCP’s MP P.V. Midhun Reddy. By Arrangement

Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham on March 10 announced that he has decided to join the YSR Congress Party in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy on March 14. The place where the duo would meet is yet to be finalised. 

On March 7, a YSRCP delegation led by YSRCP Godavari regional coordinator P.V. Midhun Reddy held talks with Mr. Padmanabham, inviting him to join their party.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to journalists at a press conference in his residence at Kirlampudi village in Kakinada district on Sunday, Mr. Padmanabham said, “I have decided to join the YSRCP without seeking anything in return. I am not expecting anything but to strive to contribute to the YSRCP’s victory in the 2024 general elections”.

“I will join the party on an unconditional basis. I am prepared to accept any responsibility or post after YSRCP forms the government for the second term in Andhra Pradesh. Post-victory, I will not ask anything from Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy until he proposes something for me,” said Mr. Padmanabham.

On the factors that persuaded him to join the YSRCP, Mr. Padmanabham said, “I wish to work for the YSRCP’s victory for more welfare schemes to be introduced by Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy.”

A year ago, Mr. Padmanabham quit the Kapu Reservation movement citing personal reasons. He has reportedly rejected the requests from the Congress and Jana Sena parties to join them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US