Kakinada MP, five others test positive

KAKINADA

12 September 2020 22:57 IST

She is under 14-day home quarantine, says official

Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha, 56, and five others, including three family members and two persons in her office, have been tested positive for COVID-19. East Godavari District Medical and Health Officer B. Subramanyeswari told The Hindu on Saturday, “Ms. Geetha was tested positive on Friday while she was preparing to leave for Delhi. Her health condition is stable and is under the 14-day home quarantine beginning Saturday.”

Home quarantine

On Saturday morning, Ms. Geetha has been admitted to the Government General Hospital (GGH-Kakinada) for treatment.

‘Tests conducted’

“All the tests have been conducted on Ms. Geetha. We have advised her to be in the home quarantine,” said hospital Superintendent M. Raghavendra Rao.

According to officials, five others, who were tested positive, are also under home quarantine.