Jyothi Surekha selected for Archery World Cup India team

VIJAYAWADA

03 March 2021 00:58 IST

International archer from the city Vennam Jyothi Surekha representing Petroleum Sports Promotion Board has once again been selected to the India team in compound women’s category for the Archery World Cup 2021 to be held in April.

The selection trials were conducted by the Archery Association of India during the past three days at Haryana and Ms. Surekha set a new national record in ranking round by scoring 710 out of 720. She broke her own record of 709 out of 720 which she set last year, according to her father V. Surendra.

Advertising

Advertising

Ms. Surekha secured first rank in the ranking round by scoring total points of 2808/2880, he said and added that she won all the seven matches in the round-robin held for the top 8 archers.