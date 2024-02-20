JSP distributes tea in glasses in Etcherla to highlight party symbol and hit back at YSRCP comments

February 20, 2024 10:49 am | Updated 10:49 am IST - SRIKAKULAM:

Jana Sena Party’s State Programmes Committee Vice President and in-charge of Etcherla constituency S. Vishwaksen said that common people would teach a lesson to YSRCP leaders as they were making cheap comments on JSP’s glass symbol.

Speaking to The Hindu, he said that the party had been distributing tea to common people in all important locations of Etcherla constituency not only to create awareness about its party symbol but also to deplore the comments made by Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy who reportedly said that the tea glass should be in the kitchen sink while addressing people in Rapthadu, as part of his Sidham meeting held a couple of days ago in Anantapur.

“It is not right way to disrespect symbols allocated by the Central Election Commission. We should not forget that common man’s daily life begins with tea poured in glasses. That is why, we decided to distribute tea at all important places for the next week. We hope it would catch the attention of people who in turn would object to the comments made by the YSRCP leaders,” said Dr. Vishwaksen.

