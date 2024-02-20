ADVERTISEMENT

Journalist union condemns attack on photojournalist

February 20, 2024 03:57 am | Updated 03:57 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Journalists taking part in a rally condemning the attack on a photojournalist during the ‘Siddham’ meeting of Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Condemning the attack on a photojournalist in Rapthadu, Andhra Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) has demanded that the Centre and State governments bring in special laws to prevent such incidents in future.

On Sunday, a photojournalist of a Telugu daily was roughed up by a group, allegedly led by YSRCP activists, when he was taking pictures during Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s ‘Siddham’ programme at Rapthadu in Anantapur district.

Taking out a rally from the Press Club in Vijayawada on Monday, APUWJ State general secretary Chandu Janardhan wondered if there was any democracy left in the State. “We will intensify protests across the State if a law is not brought in to check the attacks against journalists,” he said.

They said Director General of Police (DGP), K.V. Rajendranath Reddy should ensure that strict action is taken against the culprits.

