ADVERTISEMENT

JNTU-K confers honorary doctorate on V. Rajanna, TCS President (Technology)

January 31, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KAKINADA

Governor Abdul Nazeer presents Ph.D. degree to 64 students and gold medals to 21 during the 10th convocation of JNTU-K

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer conferring honorary doctorate on V. Rajanna, Tata Consultancy Services President (Technology, Software and Services), during the 10th convocation of JNTU-Kakinada on Wednesday.

Andhra Pradesh Governor and Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University -Kakinada (JNTU-K) S. Abdul Nazeer on January 31 conferred honorary doctoral degree (honoris causa) on V. Rajanna, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) President (Technology, Software and Services), during its 10th convocation.

Addressing the gathering, Rear Admiral (Retired) of the Indian Navy Sattaluri Venkata Seshachary, who was the chief guest, advised the students to constantly update and enhance their knowledge of the changing technologies.

Mr. Venkata Seshacharya also asked the youth to focus on research and development to suit the needs of the Indian Navy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Abdul Nazeer presented Ph.D. degree to 64 students and gold medals to 21 during the convocation.

University Vice-Chancellor G.V.R. Prasada Raju presented a report on the ongoing academic activities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US