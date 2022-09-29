Jashuva used poetry as a weapon to fight society’s evils, says Jagan

YSRCP national general secretary V. Vijaya Sai Reddy and other leaders paying tributes to Gurram Jashuva during the 127th birth anniversary celebrations of the poet, at the YSRCP central office in Guntur on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy led officials in paying glowing tributes to ‘people’s poet’ Gurram Jashuva on his 127 th birth anniversary.

“Jashuva was a modern poet who used verse poetry as a weapon to wage a war against superstitions of the day. A progressive voice, he fought against caste discrimination, poverty and economic disparities,” the Chief Minister said on Twitter.

At the YSRCP’s central party office, party MP and national general secretary V. Vijaya Sai Reddy said that Jashuva’s stirring verse poetry had effectively mirrored existing prejudices such as the stark evil of untouchability being practised in those times, and added that the YSRCP has been working to usher in equality in society by helping the marginalised communities stand on their feet.