Jashuva used poetry as a weapon to fight society’s evils, says Jagan

Samuel Jonathan P 2317 GUNTUR
September 29, 2022 09:56 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP national general secretary V. Vijaya Sai Reddy and other leaders paying tributes to Gurram Jashuva during the 127th birth anniversary celebrations of the poet, at the YSRCP central office in Guntur on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy led officials in paying glowing tributes to ‘people’s poet’ Gurram Jashuva on his 127 th birth anniversary.

“Jashuva was a modern poet who used verse poetry as a weapon to wage a war against superstitions of the day. A progressive voice, he fought against caste discrimination, poverty and economic disparities,” the Chief Minister said on Twitter.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

At the YSRCP’s central party office, party MP and national general secretary V. Vijaya Sai Reddy said that Jashuva’s stirring verse poetry had effectively mirrored existing prejudices such as the stark evil of untouchability being practised in those times, and added that the YSRCP has been working to usher in equality in society by helping the marginalised communities stand on their feet.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app